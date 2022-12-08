Books that purport to improve runners’ form, speed or happiness are everywhere, but few have the credentials of the newly-released “Born to Run 2: The Ultimate Training Guide.”
Written not by an Olympian or a coach, the comprehensive volume is the latest book by Christopher McDougall, best known for bringing the concepts of barefoot running and minimal running shoes to the Western world in his earlier book, “Born to Run.”
McDougall is still an advocate for those things, stating early on in the new book, “Cushioning is a narcotic. It’s a numbing agent. It deadens your feet to the sensations that can make you a better, healthier runner,” but now that’s just one of the facets of running that he explores.
“Born to Run 2” covers almost every imaginable aspect of the sport, including nutrition, recovery from injuries, running with dogs, route planning and calibrating pace. That sounds like an overwhelming amount of information, but it’s laid out in short, breezy chapters.
Although it comes after most of this advice, the core of the book is McDougall’s 90-day plan to improve the running experience by totally dismantling it. “It’s the small step back we need for a big leap forward,” he writes.
The plan focuses on form and speed, not distance. “As beginners we go slow, thinking we’ll get faster as we get better. But that’s doing it backward: first, we need to develop raw speed, and that will give us the strength and skill to run longer,” he writes. “You’ll become faster, stronger and more injury-resistant. You’ll master skills that will make running a joy for the rest of your life.”
Finding the joy is central to McDougall’s approach. “Evolution doesn’t reward pain; it rewards joy. Suffering limits your experience instead of enhancing it. It creates tunnel vision, disassociation, self-absorption and mistakes,” he observes. “Fun, on the other hand, spikes awareness, self-confidence, stress relief and competency. When you’re having fun, you’re focused. Your head is up. Your breathing is strong. Your ancestral brain is popping the cork on a magnum of endorphins, encouraging you to keep it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.