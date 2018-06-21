Summer isn’t the time to take a vacation from running, according to Ball High cross country coach Sherman Elias.
“Summer running is critical to a successful program,” he said. “Cross country is the shortest athletic season in high school, so you can’t wait until the season starts to try to get in shape.”
Elias’ advice applies to all runners, not just student-athletes. Using the summer, when races and organized runs are few, to tune up can make a big difference when the weather cools off and there’s a 5K or 10K every weekend.
Cross training is part of Elias’ summer plan.
“Coaches are using the swimming pool a lot more than they used to,” he said. “Whether it’s swimming, water jogging or practicing breath control, there’s a lot that my runners can be doing in the pool.”
At the same time, Elias doesn’t want his team, or potential team members, to shortchange themselves on running.
“I’d like to see 40 to 45 miles per week, and that’s the low end of our level,” he said. “Schools like Kingwood and the Woodlands do 60 miles per week.”
Elias pointed out that conditioning by running is efficient, compared to the common types of cross training.
“Over the course of a week, running 45 miles goes pretty quick, and to get the same conditioning, you’d have to swim 30 miles, which would take a lot longer,” he said. “You’d have to ride a bike about 130 miles to get the same benefits as 45 miles of running.”
Weight-room training is targeted toward core strengthening. Elias also encourages student-athletes to get plenty of sleep.
“Kids never get enough rest,” he said. “With all their devices, they don’t know what undisturbed rest is.”
He suggests aiming for 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night.
Repeating as district champions doesn’t just happen in November but comes from months of effort. That’s true for all runners, regardless of their goal, and Elias’ advice on rest, cross training and nutrition applies to runners of all ages.
