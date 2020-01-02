Setting resolutions for running is a good idea, but setting up a more specific plan for improvement is even better. Is 2020 the year for going faster, running further or trying a new recovery? Those goals are easier to achieve with some planning.
Getting a little bit faster is possible for almost all of us. One of the best ways to improve speed is to incorporate speed work and interval training into one or two workouts each week. Timed intervals can be set up on smartphones or watches; there are free phone apps, such as Seconds, that make setting up intervals easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.