Texas City will be the destination for many of Galveston County’s runners and walkers on Saturday, as two races benefiting good causes are scheduled for September 29. Both are family-friendly with an array of activities for all ages as well as certified courses for competitive runners.
The Nick Gary Foundation is including both a 5k run/walk and 1k fun run/walk among a full morning of athletic challenges ranging from a home run derby to kickball. The 1k event is open to both kids and adults. “Adults who want a little exercise are welcome to walk or jog the 1k,” race spokesperson La Tasha Gary said.
While the 1k circles the perimeter of historic Carver Park and stays on sidewalks for maximum safety, the certified 5k course makes a wider loop, exiting the park to head down Dickson Avenue to Vauthier Road. After a long stretch on Vauthier Road, the course angles back along Westward Street to return to the park. The 5k begins at 7:30 a.m., and the 1k starts at 8:30a.m.
Proceeds of the 5k and 1k benefit the scholarship program at the heart of the Nick Gary Foundation, which last year awarded $17,000 in scholarships to 17 graduating seniors in memory of Nick Gary, an honor graduate of La Marque High School and member of its 1997 state championship football team. Information on the day’s events is available at thenickgaryfoundation.org.
On Texas City’s bay shore, United Way Galveston County Mainland hosts the 7th annual Miles for the Mainland Fun Run at Rainbow Park. Miles for the Mainland features a certified 5k and 10k along with a kids 1k. To keep the event family-friendly, Miles for the Mainland offers a family registration for $50 that includes 2 adults and up to 3 kids.
The 5k and 10k courses begin at Rainbow Park, head north and return, at separate points, to finish on Skyline Drive atop the bayfront levee. Both distances start at 7:45 a.m., immediately after the kids 1k at 7:30 a.m. Online registration is available at uwgcm.org, and packet pickup and in-person registration are available today at the United Way office, 2800 Texas Avenue in Texas City.
