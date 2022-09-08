Some people say that island life is a state of mind, and that seems to be the case for the Island Girl Triathlon and Duathlon. The race actually takes place in La Marque, but race organizers are leaning hard into the island vibe to create a fun atmosphere for the Sept. 18 event.
As the name suggests, the Island Girl tri is open only to women. Female athletes of all experience levels are welcome, however, as the race is designed to be beginner-friendly as well as challenging for more experienced triathletes and duathletes. It is offered as a sprint-distance triathlon and a sprint duathlon. The race bills itself as being open to women ages 8-100.
