How far do you want to run next weekend? The Seabrook Lucky Trails race weekend offers runners and walkers the opportunity to cover 42 miles in three days, or opt for just one race at distances beginning at 5 kilometers.
The weekend kicks off with a twilight run on Friday, March 18. The Lucky Trails 5K gets under way at 5:45 p.m. at Rex Meador Park. Because Daylight Savings Time will be in effect, there should be some daylight throughout the time that the course is open, although walkers who might be pushing the 75-minute time limit are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp. The Friday 5K is preceded by a children’s 1K at 5:30 p.m.
