If you’re looking for a way to run faster, the folks at Lasker Community Pool in Galveston have a hack. After plunging into chilly water and then surfacing to even colder air, you’ll want to run as fast as possible to the comforts of a warm, dry towel.
The pool’s inaugural Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, and offers participants two options. “You can either jump into the lap pool, or slide down the slide into the splash pool,” pool manager Stormy Smith said. It’s even possible to do both. “You can jump in and jump out as many times as you want.”
The Polar Plunge may not be comfortable, but it will definitely be safe. For safety reasons, no one younger than 12 will be allowed to take the plunge. A full compliment of lifeguards will be on hand. “We’ll also have the police dive team there in their drysuits,” Smith said.
Participants can wear wetsuits or skinsuits to mitigate the effects of the cold water, which Smith estimates will be in the upper 40 degrees or low 50 degrees. Although Lasker Pool heats the water during the colder days of the swim season, the pool is currently closed for the winter until April 8, and the pools will be unheated.
After the cold plunge, participants can warm up with hot chocolate, coffee and snacks, and by donning the long-sleeve shirt included in the $30 registration fee for all those who sign up by Dec. 23. Last-minute registration will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, but shirts are not guaranteed for late registrants.
Proceeds of the Polar Plunge are earmarked for a new summer swim program. “We’re starting a new swim team for ages 5 and up,” Smith said. “They’ll compete in the Coastal City Aquatics league against other teams in the area.”
The Polar Plunge begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 7, and continues until 11 a.m. To register for the Polar Plunge, call 409-797-3722.
