If you’re looking for a way to run faster, the folks at Lasker Community Pool in Galveston have a hack. After plunging into chilly water and then surfacing to even colder air, you’ll want to run as fast as possible to the comforts of a warm, dry towel.

The pool’s inaugural Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, and offers participants two options. “You can either jump into the lap pool, or slide down the slide into the splash pool,” pool manager Stormy Smith said. It’s even possible to do both. “You can jump in and jump out as many times as you want.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

