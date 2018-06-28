What gives, Galveston County? The Fourth of July is the second largest racing day in the country, yet there’s not a single Firecracker 5K, Four on the Fourth, nor other running event, patriotic-themed or otherwise, scheduled anywhere in the county for the holiday.
Fortunately, our neighbors to the north and west have put together a full slate of races that promise to be worth the drive. Both adults and kids can find an event to start their Fourth with a bang.
In Lake Jackson, the Dow Firecracker 4 runs from Dunbar Park along Oyster Creek, running a loop that ends at the park’s barbecue pavilion. Walkers can opt for a 2-mile walk along part of the course.
Prior to the 7:30 a.m. Wednesday race start, the BASF Kids Run offers a 500-meter course for children 6 and under, and a 1,000-meter run for kids 7-12. The Kids Run is free and includes a T-shirt and medal, and the 4-mile and 2-mile events are $25 until Saturday. More information is at firecracker4.ljfat.com.
Mont Belvieu is the new home of the popular Texas Bud Heat Wave, formerly the Baytown Bud Heat Wave. When the presenting sponsor, Budweiser’s Wismer Distributing, moved from Baytown to Mont Belvieu, so did the race, complete with its patriotic costume contest, sausage-eating contest and post-race adult refreshments.
The Heat Wave cautions runners to assess their abilities before embarking on a full-out 5-mile run on a hot day and is now able to offer an alternative. The move enables the race to add a 5K version in addition to its traditional 5-mile distance, both beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Online registration continues through Saturday at budheatwave.org. Early Registration is $35 and race-day registration is $45.
Another beer-centric race also runs on Independence Day. The inaugural TXU Energy Wings of Freedom 5K takes to the streets around the Karbach Brewery in northwest Houston. Runners and walkers can opt for the timed 5K for $30 or an untimed for $25, both starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A family fun run allowing strollers, kids and dogs begins at 8:45 a.m. More information is at beanangel.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.