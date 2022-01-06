Need inspiration to ramp up running after the holidays? One of the best ways to regain some momentum is to be around others who are striving to reach their running goals. Enthusiasm is contagious, and next week’s Chevron Houston Marathon offers several ways to catch it.
If you’re still in the stuck-to-the-sofa phase of your return to running, you can watch the whole race on television. ABC/Channel 13 provides three hours of coverage on race day, Jan. 16, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a recap special at 10:35 p.m. Longer coverage will be available on a YouTube live stream, and a mobile app aids in following individual runners.
