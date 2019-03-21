After last week’s column advised that the best recovery aid, and way to improve running performance, was to get plenty of sleep, several readers wanted to know how to do that. It may require some discipline and habit changing, but getting started running probably required that, too.
Setting up the conditions for a better night’s sleep may involve changing the environment or changing the individual. Let’s start with the easier of those two, and check your surroundings.
One surprising key to better sleep is a cool room. Sleep scientists recommend keeping the bedroom at 67 degrees, or even cooler, year round. A dark room is also more conducive to sleep. Room-darkening shades or curtains will create that cave-like effect for sound sleeping.
Of course, even the highest quality sleep isn’t very helpful if you don’t get enough of it. Experts say that almost everyone needs seven to eight hours of sleep each night, and athletes in active recovery need even more. That downtime is when micro-tears, a natural part of training, get a chance to heal and build muscle.
Many Olympians schedule daily naps as part of their training cycle, but most of us don’t have that luxury. We have to get our sleep in one big segment, and that requires being disciplined about going to bed early enough.
Setting a bedtime alarm helps to make the transition. It may seem hard at first to skip a late-show monologue, one more chapter of a good book or a little more spouse time once the kids are asleep, but the gains in both performance and general health are hard to achieve any other way.
The quest for better sleep isn’t just for runners and other athletes. New evidence about the links between sleep and health, including a better immune system, have led healthcare professionals to declare: “Not sleeping is the new smoking.” Like smoking, achieving better sleep is largely a matter of good habits crowding out the unhealthy ones.
