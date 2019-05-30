As holidays go, Global Running Day isn’t exactly in the top tier. There’s no gift-giving, no days off, no special candies. Still, when Global Running Day comes around on Wednesday, June 5, there’s a lot to celebrate.
Global Running Day is meant as a celebration of running that is inclusive and encourages everyone to get moving. It’s not about being the fastest or going the farthest; it’s about moving and encouraging others, especially children, to move as well, whether it’s a jog around the block, a walk with the dog, or a “virtual race” recorded on the Global Running Day website.
One nearby June 5 celebration actually does incorporate some of those holiday trappings, like gifts, food and socializing into the event. The Chevron Houston Marathon Committee traditionally kicks off open registration for the following year’s event on Global Running Day.
The marathon and accompanying Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K are scheduled for Jan. 19, 2020. While priority registration for runners with qualifying times or legacy status has already taken place, registration for everyone else begins June 5, and to celebrate that, the marathon hosts the area’s biggest Global Running Day celebration, and holds it in the runner’s Mecca of Memorial Park. The event includes a 1-mile run open to everyone, giveaways, food trucks, yard games and an assortment of family-friendly activities.
The kickoff event also features athletic trainers from Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital with advice on how to start a running program, how to avoid injuries and how to make running a fun activity for the whole family.
While everyone who completes the 1-mile segment challenge receives a gift, the big prize, a guaranteed entry into the winner’s choice of the Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon or We Are Houston 5K, will be awarded by drawing.
Marathon registration opens online on June 5 and continues until a total of 27,000 entries are received in the marathon and half marathon. The marathon entry is $150 and the half marathon is $130. If any spots remain open on Aug. 1, the prices rise to $175 and $140, respectively.
