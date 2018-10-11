It’s not always about how fast you go, or how far. Sometimes, it’s just about taking some steps in someone else’s shoes. Two upcoming walks raising funds for special causes give runners permission to slow down, just for a day, and walk in support of local organizations.
On October 13, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s gets under way at 9 a.m. at Stewart Beach Pavilion in Galveston. The three-mile walk goes west from the pavilion and returns along the shore, ending back at the pavilion, where there will be music, food and speakers.
The Galveston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s has grown steadily in recent years to bring together more than 900 participants last year. “More people in our community must step up every year and join in the fight against this devastating disease,” event logistics co-chair Alice Williams said. “ Family caregivers and people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are our neighbors, family and friends. We must find the cause and a cure.”
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can sign up at the Stewart Beach Pavilion Saturday morning, or online at alz.org/Walk.
On October 27, Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome hosts the ninth annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Walter Hall Park in League City. In addition to walking, there will be other fitness activities, including a rock wall, obstacle courses and dancing.
The walk is the organization’s primary fundraiser and provides the resources for many programs, including educational meetings and workshops, socials, a summer program, education grants, outreach, new parent baskets, and other needed services for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families. This year’s event is even more critical than usual, because the 2017 Walk had to be canceled in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Large and enthusiastic teams are gearing up to participate. To join a team, register individually, or make a donation, go to ghfeds.org.
