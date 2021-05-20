After a year of canceled or postponed races, many runners and triathletes vowed they would be at the starting line of a race as soon as possible, come hell or high water. Some of them got a good dose of that Sunday at the Sylvan Beach Triathlon and Duathlon in La Porte.
The Sylvan Beach event is a favorite of many triathletes who look forward to running in from the sandy beach to begin the open-water swim in Galveston Bay. Sunday’s weather posed more challenges than usual, with strong winds causing choppy conditions for the swimmers, especially in the sprint distance, which started after the Olympic distance swimmers finished their 1,500-meter swim.
