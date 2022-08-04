What’s better than a competitive run on a fast course? How about a sandwiching that run between a short, fast swim and a leisurely day of more swimming? Participants in the Lago Mar Aquathon have that option in two weeks, when the Lago Mar MultiSport Festival returns to Texas City.
For landlubbers, Saturday, Aug. 20, is devoted to running events, at least for the adults, with a 5K and 10K planned that run through the Lago Mar development near Interstate 45. For younger participants, Saturday features a triathlon that includes a swim in the Lago Mar lagoon. For budding triathletes ages 6-10, the triathlon will consist of a 75-yard swim, 2-mile bike and 3/4 mile run. Triathletes ages 11-15 will go double the distance, completing a 150-yard swim, four miles on the bike and a 1.5-mile run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.