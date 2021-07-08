It was one small step for a man and a giant leap for mankind, and now the Apollo 11 mission to the moon is celebrated in about 6,200 steps for the average runner. Next week’s Lunar Landing 5K commemorates the July 20, 1969, moon landing, when Neil Armstrong became the first person to step on the moon.
Space exploration and neighborhood exploration come together at the Lunar Landing 5K, which makes its way through two segments of Exploration Green, a newly-developed nature preserve near NASA. The 5K is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 16511 Diana Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.