One of the joys of running is being out in nature, but sometimes civilization intrudes a little too much. It’s jarring to find trash along a favorite outdoor path or to have cans and bottles marring a beach run. Apparently, it’s a universal problem, and Scandinavians have addressed it by “plogging,” a combination of jogging and picking up trash.
Galveston Island State Park ranger Lisa Reznicek is bringing plogging to the park’s beach front Saturday for a family friendly introduction to what has become a popular group activity in many places.
“I’m a beachcomber, and I like to run, but when I run on the beach I get annoyed by all the trash that’s there,” she said.
Reznicek channeled her annoyance into planning a series of plogging sessions for park visitors. The first took place shortly after the busy Memorial Day weekend, and this Saturday’s is a follow-up to the Fourth of July. A third plogging session is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4.
“Texas Parks & Wildlife focuses on conservation and recreation, and plogging is both. It’s a short, family-friendly jog, with some stretching, bending and lifting added,” Reznicek said.
In fact, wearable fitness monitors have clocked plogging as a way to burn more calories than jogging; a light jog burns 235 calories while plogging burns 288.
Getting up close to the beach’s trash is a teachable moment for Reznicek.
“Inevitably, as we find plastic in the beach, we find turtle bites in the plastic where the turtles have eaten it,” she said. “So the trash isn’t just bad aesthetically, it’s bad for our wildlife.”
Plogging isn’t just about the trash, though.
“I run with one hand for trash and one hand for treasure,” Reznicek said.
She’ll have her eyes peeled for fulgurites, sand crystallized by a lightning strike, on Saturday.
“It’s a rare piece of geology, and with the recent storms, it’s one of the treasures I’ll be looking for.”
Plogging begins at the day use beach, and the only charge is the admission fee to the park, which must be paid at the entrance. More details are at https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/galveston-island/plogging#all-occurrences.
