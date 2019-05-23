Now that summer is approaching, spending some time in the pool sounds pretty inviting. To make that pool time also count as training time, there is help available for runners ready to take on a triathlon.
On Saturday, May 25, triathlon coach Patrick Louchaouarn will hold a question and answer session for those interested in beginning a triathlon training program. The session, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Fit Tri Run in Galveston, covers both the coached training program offered by Powerhouse Racing and the options for other training opportunities, including an indoor bike class held at Fit Tri Run.
“We’re doing spinning classes twice a week that are open to anyone who brings their bike,” store manager Shawn Davenport said. “We put the front fork on a tripod and the back wheel on rollers, so everyone’s using the bike they would ride in competition.” The spin classes are available to coached athletes as part of their training plan, and to other triathletes for a $30 monthly fee.
“The triathlon training program is very race-oriented,” Davenport explained. “Our target races include the Kerrville Triathlon, Ironman 70.3 Waco, and Ironman events in Florida, Arizona, Cozumel and Texas. If you want to do a triathlon this summer, this fall or even early next year, this is the time to start training.”
Louchouarn is one of several coaches on the Powerhouse Racing staff. “He has a lot of racing under his belt,” Davenport said. The coaching program has aided hundreds of local triathletes and recently propelled one participant to a first place finish in her age group at Ironman 70.3 Galveston.
The training program also includes speedwork, a weekly bike/run “brick” workout, and coached swim sessions. There are training opportunities both on Galveston Island and in the Bay Area. More information on the costs, expectations and format of the training program will be available at the question and answer session Saturday at Fit Tri Run, 518 23rd Street in Galveston.
Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.
