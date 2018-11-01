The Wicked Wine Run returns to its, ahem, old stomping grounds next week, with a course on the grounds of Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
“They haven’t been here for a few years, though we were still providing the wine when the run was on the beach,” Haak general manager Cecilia Haak Gabba explained.
“We love having them back, because it’s so much fun to see everyone running or walking through the vineyard,” she said. “People dress up in costumes or tiaras and boas, and big groups of friends come out and do it together.”
The Wicked Wine Run, scheduled for Nov. 10, features a 5K trail run on the unpaved surfaces of the winery property. Prizes are awarded to the top male and female finishers, and all finishers can celebrate their effort with a glass of wine.
The 5K begins at 4 p.m. Because the paths through the vineyard are not as wide as a typical race course, runners will start the course in waves, with the first group getting underway at 4 p.m. and subsequent waves released every five minutes.
The 1K Wicked Tasting Walk begins at 5:30 p.m.
“While the 5K saves the wine for the finish line, the 1k has four tasting stations along the way, plus another at the finish line,” Gabba said.
The 5:30 p.m. start time for the 1K Wicked Tasting Walk means that much of the walk will be happening after sundown, but Gabba assures that it won’t be too dark for walking or sipping.
“The back of the vineyard has lighting, and we do evening events all the time,” she said.
Because wine is served throughout the event, with additional wine available for purchase afterward, the Wicked Wine Run is an adults-only race. While spectators are welcome, they too must be 21 or older on race day.
Registration is open online for the Wicked Wine Run at wickedwinerun.com/locations/texas-galveston-2, and packet pickup will be available on Nov. 9 at FitTriRun, 528 23rd Street in Galveston.
