After a hot, humid run, it feels great to jump in the shower and wash away the grime and sweat. Running clothes need the equivalent of that refreshing shower, or they’re liable to retain that “runner’s funk” smell forever, no matter how often they’re washed.
Ironically, the clothes that keep runners the coolest are also the ones most likely to stay smelly, because the high-tech wicking fabrics are doing their job by moving sweat from the body to the clothes. While the moisture evaporates, the bacterial component of sweat stays behind, stuck to the fabric by body oils, to grow into a larger and smellier colony that can outsmart the humans doing laundry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.