Not all college rivalries are played out on the football field. The cross-town clash between University of Houston and Rice University recruits runners and walkers to join in the battle for bragging rights at the Bayou Bucket 5K and 10K.
This year, the race is the only September competition between the two schools because their football teams don’t face each other.
“The entire concept for the Bayou Bucket 5K was based on the rivalry between University of Houston and Rice,” race spokesperson Graham Schooley said. “This year, through a fluke of scheduling, there’s no football game between the schools, so our race is where the fans can show their colors.”
The Sept. 8 race runs around the tree-shaded streets of Rice’s campus and finishes on the 50-yard line of Rice Stadium. The 5K begins at 7:35 a.m., and the 10K runners start at 7 a.m.
Participants choose their side, UH or Rice, during registration. Rice fans receive a navy blue race shirt, while Houston fans get red ones.
“You can see waves of red or navy coming down the chute,” Schooley said. “It’s really neat.”
The winning school is determined through the combined scores of each team’s fastest runners.
“We do a cross country-style point compilation using the top 50 male and top 50 female runners,” Schooley said. “Last year, University of Houston won the Bayou Bucket 5K.”
Race perks include a ticket to the Rice vs. Louisiana Tech football game on Sept. 28. Individual winners of the 5K and 10K will be recognized during the halftime show.
The Bayou Bucket is family friendly, with a kids race scheduled for 9 a.m.
“All our races are family friendly because we want to develop the next generation of runners,” Schooley said. “The kids run about half a mile, starting outside the stadium and finishing on the 50-yard line just like the adult runners. We’ll have a live feed of the finish line playing on the Jumbotron, so everyone can look up and see themselves finish.”
Registration for the Bayou Bucket 5K and 10K is open at houstonrunningco.com/bayoubucket.
