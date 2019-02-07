Last week’s fatal shootout that left five Houston police officers wounded caused many people, including runners, to ponder how they could support law enforcement in their community. Coincidentally, February brings three nearby races that have the goal of benefiting local police departments.
This weekend offers two such races: 5K for the K-9 in Pasadena, and Houston’s Back the Blue 5K. The 5K for the K-9 is organized by the Pasadena Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
“This is our second year to hold the 5K,” race director Toni Bowman said. “Last year, we raised enough to purchase a dog for the canine unit, and we’re hoping that dog will be able to come to the race.”
JJ, the department’s community service dog, is also scheduled to make an appearance prior to Saturday’s race, which begins at 9 a.m. A Kids K is scheduled for 8 a.m. The 5K course begins at Campbell Hall of the Pasadena Convention Center, and stays on convention center grounds.
“Since the race is all about supporting police officers, we didn’t want to put any of them in harm’s way directing traffic, so the course stays off city streets,” Bowman explained. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m.
The Back the Blue 5K begins at 9 a.m. and loops around the Willow Waterhole in Southwest Houston near the Houston Sportsplex, followed by a 1-mile fun run for all ages that begins at 9:45 a.m.
After the race, special police units such as the bomb squad, dive team and canine unit will conduct demonstrations. Proceeds of the race benefit the Houston Police Family Support Unit. Registration is open at backtheblue5k.org.
On Feb. 23, the Jail Break 5K and Half Marathon raises funds for officers in need throughout Texas. Organized by Project Blue, both distances of the Jail Break begin at Lee College and run through Baytown.
The half marathon crosses the Fred Hartman Bridge en route to a finish on Gulf Avenue. Both distances begin at 7:30 a.m., and finishers of both distances receive a “Thin Blue Line” medal. Online registration is open at jailbreakrun.org.
