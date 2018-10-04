It’s glow time Saturday night, when the inaugural Unbound Light Up the Dark 5K comes to Moody Gardens in Galveston. The Oct. 6 event features a 5K run/walk and a kids 1K starting at twilight, with runners equipped with glow sticks, glow paint and other ways to shine.
Both distances start at the Moody Gardens Oleander Bowl. The certified course for the 5K makes a loop from the Oleander Bowl along the Bayou, then heads south along Hope Boulevard before completing a shorter distance near Palm Beach and returning to the Oleander Bowl, where post-race food, including Mario’s Pizza, and activities will be available.
The kids 1K, which starts at 6:15 p.m., stays close to the Oleander Bowl. Children under 12 can register for the 1K at $15 and receive the race amenities, which include a T-shirt and admission to Moody Gardens’ zip line and ropes course.
“The ropes course and zip line are really a gift from Moody Gardens, and we’re very grateful that we can offer this to our participants,” race spokesperson Kerri Taylor said. “This is going to be the first night-time 5k there, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Non-runners can enjoy the zip line, ropes course and food as well by registering as a non-racing participant.
“We’re encouraging everyone to come, whether they want to run, walk, or just enjoy the evening,” Taylor said. “In order to keep it family-friendly, we’re not going to get into the nitty gritty of Unbound’s work to fight human trafficking, but everything we raise at the event will go directly to anti-trafficking.”
Unbound’s programs include awareness, prevention and survivor advocacy.
“We work on the front end of education and prevention,” Taylor said. "We’ll have information available at the race on what every parent, every student and every citizen needs to know about human trafficking.”
On site registration will be available beginning at 5 p.m. The 5K begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by a glow party and awards ceremony. More information is available at Unboundnow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.