There are two ways to get prepared for the upcoming Daily News Press Run. One is to clock some consistent mileage over the next few weeks and adding post-run stretches for flexibility. The other is to rifle through closets and thrift stores to assemble a spectacular costume for the Press Run’s costume contest.
The costume contest, which awards prizes to the best costumes bringing literary characters to life, is another reminder of what the proceeds of the Press Run’s 10k, 5k and Kids k events will benefit: The Daily news Press Run provides support to the Newspapers in Education program, which uses newspapers as a teaching tool for students studying science, math and language arts.
