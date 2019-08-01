The Toughest 10K Kemah had to make an even tougher decision.
Faced with construction delays in completing the work on the Kemah Bridge, the race is going virtual for a year. There will still be finisher medals, a post-race party and the great swag the Running Alliance Sport races are known for, but instead of four passes of the Kemah Bridge, entrants are free to run their own 10K anywhere.
“We had been talking to Kemah city officials and Texas Department of Transportation, and the northbound side was going to be done in time for the 10K,” race director Robby Sabban said. “But then there were some delays, and now, it won’t be ready. I hope people will understand.”
Moving the 10K to other nearby courses wasn’t feasible.
“We thought about changing venues, but 2,000 people are more than the trails can handle, and planning street closings takes a long lead time,” Sabban said. “Instead, just for this one year, we’re reaching out to running clubs to create 10K runs leading up to Sept. 15. Hopefully, we’ll have five or six, and we’ll have a list on our Facebook page.”
Participants can run their 10K anywhere, either outdoors or on a treadmill at home or in the gym, and then join the celebration on Sept. 15 at the Kemah Boardwalk, where what would normally be a post-race party will have music, speakers, door prizes and refreshments.
The party will also be the kickoff for the remainder of the Texas Bridge Series, which includes the Toughest 10K Galveston on Oct. 19 and the La Porte By the Bay Half Marathon on Nov. 17.
Usually, runners who complete all three races in the Bridge Series receive a special medal holder for displaying the three race medals together. That will be the case for 2019, with the first medal awarded on the honor system
The Toughest 10K Kemah is offering the option of a refund for those disappointed by the bridge closure. Refund requests will be accepted until Aug. 10. More details on the Toughest 10K and the Texas Bridge Series is available at runningalliancesport.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.