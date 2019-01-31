As Mardi Gras approaches, a full slate of related running events fills the February race calendar. All the Mardi Gras races feature beads, costumes, enthusiastic crowds and an emphasis on fun as well as speed.
The Mardi Gras slate kicks off next weekend with Angleton’s 4th annual Mardi Gras 5K Run/Walk on February 9. The 5k and accompanying Kids Fun Run begin and end at the Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 North Valderas Street. The Mardi Gras 5K is the first race in the 2019 “Race Across Angleton” series of 5K events, each with a different course to showcase unique areas around Angleton. Onsite registration is available at 7:30 a.m. on race day prior to the 8:15 a.m. Kids Fun Run and the 5K start at 8:30 a.m. A post-race party features beads and king cake for all participants.
The following weekend, the party moves to Texas City, where runners take the lead in the Mardi Gras Mainland Parade on February 16. The 2019 Parade Run begins at 11:55 a.m., immediately before the noon start of the parade, and follows the same course from the Carlos Garza Sports Complex to the Showboat Pavilion, approximately three miles along a course lined with enthusiastic parade-goers.
After the parade, runners and walkers will be shuttled back to the starting area on parade floats. Costumes are encouraged, bead-throwing is allowed and participants can enter in either timed or non-timed categories. Event organizers warn that, since there will be spectators along the route, it is not feasible to have water stations, though there will be ample refreshments at the finish line. More information is available at mardigrasmainland.com.
Refreshments of the adult variety are one of the perks of the Jolly Jester 5K in Galveston on February 23. The race, billed as the official Mardi Gras 5K run, makes four loops through the Mardi Gras Galveston Entertainment District, starting and finishing near the Mardi Gras Arch in front of the Tremont Hotel. The 5K begins at 11 a.m., and race entry includes Saturday admission into the entertainment area, headlined by Pat Green. Registration is open at mardigrasgalveston.com.
