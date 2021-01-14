Running writer Amanda Brooks has a great term to describe her pre-run stretches and strengthening exercises: She refers to them as “prehab.” It’s a reminder that spending a few minutes on prevention is much more pleasant than having to do rehab after things go wrong.
In her new book, “Run to the Finish,” Brooks focuses on four important areas where a little attention can provide big results. In order of importance, she identifies hip stability, hip strength, glute activation and core strength as the key areas to prehab. Weak hips can cause a plethora of problems, including an over-tight IT band that pulls kneecaps out of alignment, and chronic lower back pain stemming from an unstable pelvis.
