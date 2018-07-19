Hitting the midsummer point halfway between Memorial Day and Labor Day means two actions: One, that it’s usually hot outside, and two, that it’s time to get ready for The Daily News Press Run. The Press Run, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, features certified 5K and 10K courses, a kids’ 1K and a morning of fun, all in support of the Newspapers in Education program.
People have plenty of time to train, even for someone who isn’t already a runner. Most beginner six-week training plans for running a 5K are geared toward newcomers and start with tons of walking.
One of the most popular training plans for beginners is the Couch to 5K plan. It suggests starting with a one-mile walk, then adding a minute of running for every half mile of walking for a total of four miles, and gradually increasing the ratio of running to walking. The first week of Couch to 5K training has four days of activity with three rest days interspersed for recovery.
Couch to 5K gradually increases the amount of running time, and the mileage, so that at the end of six weeks, most people will be able to run at least 30 minutes without stopping. The program also makes suggestions on being fitted for supportive shoes and finding a friend to run with.
Of course, those not interested in the challenge of running are still welcome to participate in the Press Run 5k. Walkers can experience the same awe of traversing the Galveston Causeway on foot, and those who prefer not to walk can find a volunteer opportunity at the Press Run.
This is the seventh edition of the Press Run, which supports Newspapers In Education, a program that helps teachers to develop reading comprehension, critical thinking and other skills by providing newspapers and resources to classrooms throughout Galveston County. In keeping with the focus on reading, Press Run participants are encourage to dress as their favorite character from a book.
Registration for the Press Run is open at galvnews.com/pressrun.
