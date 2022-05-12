Cancer doesn’t just happen one month of the year, and neither should the fundraising walks and runs that address it. With that in mind, My Sister’s Keeper Fun Walk returns to Texas City on Saturday for a morning of exercise and celebration.
The walk begins at the Rotary Pavilion behind the Lowry Fitness Center, and makes its way along the fitness trails in the park. “The course is 2.85 kilometers,” event organizer Karen Rose explained.
