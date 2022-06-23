As the weather heats up, with record highs forecast for this weekend, cross-training in the water seems very appealing — both for triathletes and anyone else escaping the heat. Three county venues, however, offer an opportunity to practice open-water swimming triathlon-style.
For triathlons with an open-water swim, it’s essential to practice in a similar environment at least a few times, because the experience can be dramatically different from swimming in a pool. To ease the transition, a more controlled environment like the Lagoon at Lago Mar can be a good first step — or stroke — toward open-water swimming.
