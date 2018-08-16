With just three weeks to go, it’s time to go through the pre-race checklist for The Daily News Press Run 5K and 10K. There’s registering (online at galvnews.com/pressrun), doing a mileage check to decide on which distance to go for, 5K or 10K, and putting together a contest-worthy costume.
Competitive people who aren’t particularly fast can still vie for a prize at the Press Run by entering the costume contest, which requires no additional fee beyond the race registration, currently $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K, and $15 for the Kids 1K. Prizes are awarded in both the children and adult divisions. In keeping with the Press Run’s emphasis on literacy, participants in the costume contest are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from a book.
The Press Run starts at the Daily News building, 8522 Teichman Road near the base of the Galveston causeway. The 5K course climbs to the top of the inbound bridge before turning around and returning to the News; 10K runners continue across the causeway to Tiki Island and then make a second ascent and descent of the bridge. The certified courses feature chip timing, and awards in five-year age groups.
Children 12 and under stay close to the News building to complete a kilometer on nearby surface streets. The Kids 1K begins at 7 a.m, followed by the 5K and 10k at 7:30 a.m.
Now in its seventh year, the Press Run benefits Newspapers In Education, which provides resources to Galveston County classroom teachers so that they can use newspapers to develop reading skills, critical thinking and a better understanding of the world. The program is popular with teachers at all grade levels, and there is a waiting list of teachers hoping to participate.
Registration for the Press Run is available online and will also be available on race day from 5 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. at the News building. Shuttle buses from the Target parking lot to the race start also begin at 5 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.