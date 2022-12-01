Santa has a pretty busy day planned for Dec. 25, so he’s getting his long run in a week before. The Santa Hustle returns to Galveston on Dec. 18, featuring a half-marathon, 5K and children’s 1K.

The Santa Hustle is an annual tradition for both competitive runners and fun-loving families, since it combines a flat, fast course with seasonal merriment. Many entrants in the Chevron Houston Marathon run the Santa Hustle half marathon as a shake-down, since it is held a month before the marathon, while others treat the race as a good way to have fun with friends and family.

