Santa has a pretty busy day planned for Dec. 25, so he’s getting his long run in a week before. The Santa Hustle returns to Galveston on Dec. 18, featuring a half-marathon, 5K and children’s 1K.
The Santa Hustle is an annual tradition for both competitive runners and fun-loving families, since it combines a flat, fast course with seasonal merriment. Many entrants in the Chevron Houston Marathon run the Santa Hustle half marathon as a shake-down, since it is held a month before the marathon, while others treat the race as a good way to have fun with friends and family.
The race encourages participants to dress in Santa gear, offering entrants the option of adding a Santa suit or performance shirt to their bag of race swag (which includes a warm hoodie and hat). The goal is to create the spectacle of hundreds of Santas running down the Seawall.
While the sight of hundreds of Santas remains the same as in years past, the 2022 event has made a few changes. The race now uses Beach Central, across from the Grand Galvez, as the starting area. From there, the half marathon heads west along the Seawall and makes a U-turn at the west end of the Seawall. Half marathoners then head east, passing the Galvez before returning to finish there.
The 5K heads west to 35th Street, then U-turns and goes along the Seawall to 15th Street before returning to the finish line at 21st Street. The Kids’ Dash 1K also takes on the Seawall, covering the section in front of the Galvez.
For all distances, the Santa Hustle amps up the holiday cheer with cookie and candy aid stations augmenting the usual water stations, and Christmas carols along the course. The festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Kids’ Dash, followed by the half marathon at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:15 a.m.
