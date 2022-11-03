Next weekend’s Anchor Point Run for Health 5K puts a new spin on a familiar route, bringing runners and walkers close to the water of Clear Creek and Nassau Bay.
“It’s a beautiful course,” race spokesperson Debbie Simmons said. “With the early start, the sun will just be coming up over the water, and it’s an inspiring way to begin the day.”
The certified 5K begins at 7:15 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church,1820 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Runners and walkers head south along Upper Bay Road for the first mile, then go west for a loop around Lake Nassau that goes through both David Braun Park and Founders Park before returning on Upper Bay Road.
“It’s a fast course,” Simmons said. “We always get some of the area’s fastest runners, because there’s a $300 prize for the first male and first female to finish. A lot of avid runners are excited, since there aren’t many races around here with cash prizes.”
Other awards are given to the first three finishers in each of the 10-year age groups, and all finishers receive a medal. The race is timed with electronic chips attached to the bib numbers.
“We get some elite runners because of the cash prize, but the majority of people are just out for family fun,” Simmons explained.
Participants don’t necessarily have to be speedy to go home with a prize; there is also a raffle drawing for items donated by the Run for Health sponsors. Participants also receive a race shirt.
Proceeds of the Run for Health 5K benefit Anchor Point, which supports families through services to pregnant teens and women, troubled youth and their families, adopted and foster children, and families considering adoption.
“Anchor Point impacts our local communities by helping families navigate the challenges of raising children,” Simmons said. “Regardless of the challenges, no one is beyond hope.”
Advance registration for the Run for Health 5K is available online at anchorpoint.us/run-for-health/ for $35. Race-day registration will be available for $40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.