Crossing the finish line of this weekend’s Outrigger’s 5K By The Bay will be bittersweet. After 20 years and three name changes, the race will run for the last time Aug. 4.
“It’s always been one of my favorite races,” race director Jay Lee said. “It’s a throwback, kind of an old-school 5K, with everyone having a good time. We have ten-year age groups, great T-shirts, and cold beer and drinks afterwards.”
While the atmosphere is relaxed, the 5K caters to both competitive runners and the more casually inclined. In 2017, Peter Lawrence won the men’s division with a 16:28 run, with Lake Jackson’s Lauren Stroud on his heels to claim the women’s title with a 16:58 effort.
Lee has been involved with the race since it began in 1998 as the Redfish Run, named for a restaurant at the foot of the Kemah Bridge. When that establishment went bankrupt in 2000, the race became the Maribelle’s 5K On The Bay. Hurricane Ike wiped out Maribelle’s shortly after the 2008 race, and a nearby restaurant, Outriggers, became the sponsor. Outriggers, tucked under the north side of the Kemah Bridge, is slated for demolition as part of a bridge construction project.
“Outriggers will open again in another location, but it won’t be on the race course,” Lee said. The race begins near the northeast footing of the Kemah Bridge, heads north along Todville Road and crosses into Seabrook along 2nd Street. A long stretch along Meyer Avenue takes runners and walkers past the Seabrook Sports Complex and into Miramar Park for a turnaround on Hammer Street. Participants then retrace the route back to the starting point on Bath Avenue.
The Outriggers 5K begins at 7:30 a.m., with parking available at Outriggers, 305 Bath in Seabrook. Packet pickup will be available on site beginning at 6:30 a.m. or on Friday at On The Run, from 11 a.m. to until 6 p.m. Online registration is available at signmeup.com or on site Saturday morning.
