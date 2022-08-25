Labor Day weekend is a time for fun, hanging with friends and being outdoors, and there’s a local race geared to all three. The 2022 Beneeezy Purple Monkey Fun Run kicks off the Labor Day holiday on Saturday, Sept. 3 with races for kids and grownups.
Both 5K and 10K distances are offered at the Purple Monkey event, which starts at Alvin High School. Runners and walkers head north from the school to Adoue Street, then enjoy a long stretch along Kost Road before turning onto South Street en route to the shadier part of the course along Johnson Street. The loop is a certified 5K course, and 10K participants make two loops of the course.
