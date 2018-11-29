This weekend brings both the annual return of a county favorite 5K and the introduction of a new one, giving everyone something to run for. The City of Friendswood’s Flapjack 5K gets under way Saturday at 8:20 a.m., just after kicking off with a Kids’ K.
“The kids run one lap around the trail in Stevenson Park,” Friendswood recreation manager Heather Whitty said. “The 5K also starts in Stevenson Park, then goes to the fire station on Heritage and comes back to the park.”
With 350 people already registered, competition will be tough as the runners vie for the flapjack trophies awarded to the overall fastest male and female. “They’re custom made trophies that really look like a plate of pancakes,” Whitty noted. Age group winners will also be awarded, and noncompetitive walker registration is also available.
Fortunately, all participants in the 5K are included in the pancake breakfast cooked by Whataburger, and are eligible for raffle prizes. “While they’re eating their pancakes, we’ll be holding the raffle for prizes from local businesses, including a year of Whataburgers,” Whitty said. “People can register to walk or to run, and we’ll have registration open the morning of the race from 7 to 7:45 a.m.” Online registration is also available at parks.friendswood.com.
College of the Mainland hosts the Jingle Bell Run of Texas City on Saturday, benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Southeast Texas. The 5K course starts and finishes in COM’s Parking Lot A, and loops around the college’s lake, a popular everyday destination for runners and walkers. On Saturday, the lakefront path takes a step out of the ordinary by getting into the holiday spirit. “We’re encouraging people to come in holiday attire, and everyone gets jingle bells for their shoes,“ Kendall Collette, MADD’s volunteer coordinator, said.
The Jingle Bell Run gets under way at 8:45 a.m. with an opening ceremony and warm-up exercises. The Kids’ 1k starts at 9 a.m., followed by the 5K walk and run at 9:15 a.m. “The whole run stays on campus and goes around the lake twice,” Collette said. Registration will be available on site at 8 a.m.
