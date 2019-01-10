Marathons and related races are unique in the sporting world because they enable average, everyday runners to participate in the same event, at the same time, as the world’s best. You can’t sign up to play baseball in the World Series, but you can run the same race as Mo Farah or Desiree Linden, experiencing the same conditions and challenges.
This year, you don’t even have to run 26.2 miles to run with a champion, since the Chevron Houston Marathon has added a new race-weekend event featuring Meb Keflezighi. The “Shake Out Run” kicks off the pre-marathon festivities on Thursday, Jan. 17 with a non-competitive three-mile run through Houston’s running mecca, Memorial Park.
Keflezighi, the only athlete in history to win the New York City Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and an Olympic medal, has sentimental reasons for his return to Houston. His place on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team was the result of his victory at the Olympic Trials held the previous year as part of the Houston Marathon.
Participants don’t need to keep Keflizighi’s blistering pace; the Shake Out is strictly a fun run, and open to all. The free event begins at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet that includes opportunities for photos with Keflezighi. At 5:45, he will take off in the lead of the Shake Out Run, making a 3-mile loop through the park that begins and ends at the Memorial Park Running Trails Center.
The Shake Out Run is just one of the race-weekend events designed to make the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon an exciting destination for runners and their friends and families. The race also has a 1990s-themed kickoff party at the House of Blues next Friday night, the Houston Marathon Health and Fitness Expo, one of the country’s largest, at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Jan. 18 and 19, and race-day activities at Discovery Green.
During and after Sunday’s marathon and half marathon, a “Charity Village” will be part of Runfest at Discovery Green, to showcase the nonprofit organizations that benefit from the race’s Run for a Reason fundraising program. Runfest also features entertainment, food vendors, and meeting places for runners to reunite with friends and family.
