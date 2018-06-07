“Beer run” takes on a whole new meaning Saturday, when runners and walkers head for the Galveston Island Brewing Company 5K Beer Run. The race begins and ends at the brewery on Stewart Road and follows a unique course through the nearby area.
“Once runners leave the brewery, they head west on Stewart down to 99th Street, then go north on 99th to take in the Evia neighborhood and the golf course,” race director Bill Gardner said. “Our volunteers from the Galveston Island Humane Society will be manning the turnaround, and then everyone follows the same course back to the brewery.”
Following their 5K effort, adult runners and walkers will enjoy a selection of the brewery’s products.
“The race number bibs have tear tags, one for a souvenir pint glass with the race logo, and the others for a total of four 8-ounce beers,” Gardner said. “They can use all the tickets for their favorite beer or to sample four different kinds.”
Although their drink options are more limited, younger participants are welcome, including those in strollers.
“Strollers and pets are welcome, though for safety reasons we ask them to line up in the back, and for the pets to stay on leashes,” Gardner said.
This is the inaugural running of the Galveston Island Brewing Company 5K.
“We had packet pick-up at the brewery last year for another race we do in Galveston, the Sand Crab night run, and thought they had a cool vibe,” Gardner said. “It seemed like a good fit for our 6-pack series of runs at Texas breweries.”
The Galveston run is the fifth in the series of six races.
Advance registration is available at either of two packet pick-ups, Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cricket Wireless, 2621 Broadway and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the brewery, 8423 Stewart Road. Race-day registration is available Saturday prior to the 8 a.m. start.
