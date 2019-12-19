The Christmas shopping countdown is zipping toward us faster than Eliud Kipchoge breaking two hours in the marathon. But there’s still plenty of time to put together a heartfelt gift for your favorite runner, even on a budget.
All runners can use a little TLC for their feet, making foot soaks and foot creams an easy gift to buy or make. Making a relaxing foot soak starts with a big bag of Epsom salts. Epsom salt is made of magnesium and sulfate, and magnesium reduces inflammation and muscle soreness, while the sulfate helps with detoxification and recovery. Although the jury is still out on whether enough magnesium can be absorbed through the skin to affect muscles, there’s no doubt that an Epsom salt soak can relax foot muscles and reduce swelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.