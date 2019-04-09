One lesson taught with each of my clients is about control. While lifting weights, you must learn to control the weight and not let the weight control you. It’s the only way to prevent injury.
I sometimes cringe while watching people throw weights around, swinging wildly with cables, and using bad posture while bouncing heavy barbells. It’s really a dangerous situation.
Other factors to consider for control are effort, behavior and actions. This past week, during one of my training sessions, I put each client through an exhausting quadricep workout within the first 15 minutes. My goal was to see how they would respond during the remaining time of training.
Not surprised, and felt very pleased, that each client took control of their destiny by strengthening their behavior, increasing effort and projected into full-blown action. They’ve come to realize that results will only happen when they embrace “control.”
Of course, this lesson is for all of us. How do you respond to adversity? It’s easy to be kind and loving when you’re having a good day. But, how do you treat others when life is throwing curve balls?
Are you familiar with the saying “kick the cat?” It’s where the CEO of a company is upset that he hasn’t received an important paper. He yells and screams at his regional manager, who then yells and screams at his secretary to get it pronto. The secretary never finds the paper and proceeds to yell at the delivery boy. Once the delivery boy gets home, his cat crossed his path and gets kicked. Now, this cat did absolutely nothing, but was the receiving end of a long line of people who couldn’t control their behavior and actions.
Of course, not a true story, but you get my point. Just because you’re having a bad day, doesn’t mean you need to make others have one, too.
Remember, we all have complete control of our behavior. It takes maturity and passion to develop a positive attitude. And, through this, your efforts and actions will set the path to control your destiny.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.