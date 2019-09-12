Just because the Kemah Bridge won’t host hundreds of runners this weekend doesn’t mean that all those runners will take this weekend off.
In lieu of the Toughest 10K race, “Toughest 10K Detour” runs have popped up all over the area. These lightly-supported runs are one way to fulfill the “honor system” expectation that those who registered for the Toughest 10K Kemah on Sept. 15 will cover the distance on their own before claiming their medal.
The Toughest 10K Kemah has kicked off the fall race season locally for the past 10 years and earned its “toughest” designation by making four passes back and forth over the steep Kemah bridge.
The race quickly became so popular that it spawned two more races over iconic local bridges, the Toughest 10K Galveston, over the Galveston Causeway, and the La Porte By the Bay Half Marathon, which crosses the Fred Hartman Bridge.
However, construction on the Seabrook/Kemah bridge and the accompanying expansion of Highway 146 fell behind schedule this year, leaving no space on the bridge for a safe route for runners.
Rather than cancel the race entirely, race organizers are encouraging entrants to complete a 10K somewhere else, and then come to the Kemah Boardwalk for a typical post-race party.
Local running clubs have stepped up to the challenge of setting up alternative 10Ks for entrants who want at least some of the camaraderie and race-day atmosphere. While Toughest 10K entrants are free to complete their 10K on their favorite trail or even at home on the treadmill, five 10K group runs are planned around the area.
On Saturday, Fort Bend Fit starts its “Toughest 10K Detour” on Highway 6 at Dulles, and Powerhouse Racing plans a 6:30 a.m. start from their headquarters at 18201 Egret Bay Blvd.
On Sunday, Bay Area Runners Club will cover a 10K in Seabrook beginning at 6:30 a.m. After the 10K, which starts in Rex Meador Park, runners will head to the Kemah Boardwalk for the post-race party.
Since the Toughest 10K is awarding medals on the honor system, it’s OK to complete the 10K after the post-race party, so there are two more opportunities to do so.
On Sept. 17, BAKFISH Brewing in Pearland hosts an after-party and offer a free beer to runners showing their Toughest 10K Detour medal. Bayou City Road Runners are hosting their Toughest 10K Detour run on Wednesday, Sept. 18, on the Rice University campus, starting at First Christian Church on Rice Boulevard.
