Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.