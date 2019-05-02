Of all the folks going on a beer run this weekend, only a handful will get a medal in recognition of their endeavor. Those lucky few will be running in the Galveston Island Brewing Company 5K Beer Run, scheduled for 8 a.m. May 4.
The Galveston beer run is part of a statewide series, the Six-Pack Challenge, which holds races at craft breweries throughout Texas. Each race begins and ends at a small-batch brewery, and features a post-race sampling of the products.
Participants in the Beer Run 5K line up at the brewery at 8423 Stewart Road, then follow a flat course through the nearby neighborhood before returning to the brewery. The run is walker-friendly, and strollers and pets are allowed. The post-race party is also family-friendly, as the brewery features a playground to keep kids entertained while their parents enjoy the provided brews.
At the post-race party, awards will be given to the top 3 finishers in each ten-year age group. All finishers in the race receive a special commemorative pint beer glass, and those of legal drinking age are also able to choose four 8-ounce samples of the brewery’s signature beers. Participants also receive T-shirts. Food trucks will be on site, selling breakfast tacos and other food.
The Beer Run is the brainchild of Bill and Karen Gardner, runners so committed to the sport that they ran a half marathon together on their wedding day. While not all races can be as special as that, the Gardners try to put a spin on all their events, holding them in unique locations such as vineyards, breweries, and beaches. Their race management company is familiar to many Galveston County runners, as they bring the Sand Crab 5K and 10K, one of the area’s only nighttime races, to East Beach each August.
Registration will be available at Galveston Island Brewing Company 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 and before the race on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.
Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.