Still on the fence about Saturday’s Daily News Press Run? There are so many reasons to participate that the following are just the beginning.
1) The Press Run raises funds for literacy programs, benefiting SMART Family Literacy, Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Newspapers in Education. SMART Family Literacy, which has already put more than 20,000 books in the hands of young readers and the adults who read to pre-readers, benefits in two ways: a portion of registration fees goes to the organization, and runners are also encouraged to bring books on race day to donate.
2) As one of only three events each year that open the Causeway to pedestrians, the Press Run offers a rare opportunity to experience a Galveston landmark in a totally different way. Climbing to the top feels like soaring with the pelicans, and the view is spectacular.
3) The Press Run is walker-friendly, runner-friendly and superfast-runner-friendly, with prizes for the fastest male and female times in both the 5K and 10K, and prizes three deep in five-year age groups.
4) The race starts at a civilized 7:30 a.m., preceded by the Kids 1K at 7 a.m.
5) All 5K and 10K entrants receive T-shirts made of quick-drying technical fabric. Kids 1K entrants receive cotton T-shirts.
6) Parking is a breeze, with all participants asked to park at the Target parking lot, 6128 Broadway, for a free shuttle ride to the starting line. Bus service begins at 5 a.m. and continues throughout the post-race party.
7) Costumes will be a big part of the race atmosphere, and will reinforce the literacy theme by awarding prizes to the best representations of literary characters.
8) It’s never been this much fun to sign up for a race. On Friday, College of the Mainland will host the Press Run Vendor Expo, where runners and walkers can register for the race, pick up their race packets and meet the vendors sponsoring the event. The Expo runs from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
More information is available online at galvnews.com/pressrun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.