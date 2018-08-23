Football involves a lot of running, and sometimes running involves football, as in the case of the Bayou Bucket 5K.
The Bayou Bucket 5K is making its debut Sunday as the kickoff (so to speak) to the football game matching up cross-town rivals Rice University and the University of Houston. In keeping with the football rivalry, runners and walkers will be able to choose red race T-shirts, if they’re University of Houston fans, blue shirts for Rice Owls backers, or gray shirts for those saving their allegiance for another school.
As any course for an August race should, the Bayou Bucket course features plenty of shade. Runners and walkers start in the Rice Stadium parking lot and make their way along Greenbriar before turning to cover more than a mile under the tree canopy of Rice Boulevard. The course continues along tree-lined Main Street before turning back toward the stadium.
Football fans and history buffs will enjoy the opportunity to run a final 50-yard dash in Rice Stadium, site of Super Bowl VIII in 1974 and President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech declaring that, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills.” That quote applies just as well to running as it does to space exploration.
Bayou Bucket participants run down the field to finish on the 50-yard line, with a live finisher feed broadcast on the jumbotron screen. They’ll be returning to the stadium the following Saturday, since all entrants in the 5K receive a ticket to the Bayou Bucket football game on Sept. 1.
The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by a Kids K at 9 a.m. The 5K is chip timed, with awards in five-year age groups. The overall winners will be recognized at halftime of the football game.
Online race registration closes at 6 p.m. Saturday. There is no race-day registration. Registration is currently open at BayouBucket5K.com.
