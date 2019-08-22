Running is much more fun when it doesn’t hurt. All too often, many of us try to run through a nagging injury, hoping that it will somehow just go away.
Sometimes, it does go away because bodies have an incredible power to heal themselves, but most injuries require some time off for recovery.
With the fall calendar filling up with events like The Daily News Press Run and The Toughest 10K Galveston, no one wants to be on the sidelines instead of the starting line.
Strength and good form are key to preventing injuries, and the two are interrelated. It’s easier for strong muscles to maintain good form, and good form helps to develop strong muscles.
Glute muscles are critical for stability and power. Weak glutes are actually the cause of many knee injuries.
Glute-strengthening exercises are easy to work into daily activities. Many of them are done on the floor, including bridges and clamshells.
To bridge, lie on your back with feet flat on the floor about 18 inches from the glutes. Slowly begin separating hips and lower back from the floor, one vertebra at a time, until body weight is resting near your shoulder blades. Slowly lower back down to the floor, and repeat eight to 10 times, with the emphasis on slow, smooth movement.
The single-leg bridge is even more beneficial for runners. This variation involves starting with one foot flat on the floor, as in the basic bridge, with the other leg fully extended and remaining off the floor while the hips and back are evenly lifted. It’s important to focus on keeping the hips aligned, with both hips moving together and remaining parallel to the floor.
Another floor-based exercise for stronger glutes is the clamshell. Lying on one side with feet together, raise feet a few inches off the floor, then bend both knees, drawing feet toward the tailbone. Separate the knees until the top knee is pointing upward and the other is almost to the floor. Slowly bring the knees back together, and repeat 10 times before turning over and doing the same thing on the other side.
Stronger glutes will not only help to prevent knee and hamstring injuries, but they’ll help with faster forward propulsion for a faster stride.
