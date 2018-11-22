Just about the time that runners start making their Christmas wish lists, there’s something new that’s vaulted to the top of more than a few letters to Santa. Peloton, the company that re-invented exercise bikes by making them interactive and competitive, has introduced a treadmill that does many of the same things.
I recently had the opportunity to test-run the new treadmill, which is simply called Tread, at one of Peloton’s Houston showrooms. Having ridden the Peloton bikes before, I was skeptical that the experience would be as satisfying, since power output isn’t as measurable on a treadmill. With only the variables of speed and incline, it didn’t seem possible to set up the real-time competition among people across the country that makes riding the Peloton so motivating.
However, by collecting plenty of data on each runner, Peloton is able to keep a leaderboard going among runners. Don’t like being 156th out of 800 runners currently online? Crank up the speed or the incline and rise in the rankings. Conversely, ranking near the top means it’s time for a more challenging workout, and Peloton has more than 1,000, including a dozen or so live classes to run along to each day, available to see on the Tread’s 32-inch touchscreen.
Quite a few of the Tread’s workouts are based on the principles of high-intensity interval training. Previously, I’d never been satisfied when trying to run intervals on a treadmill, because it took too long to switch from all-out to slower to achieve the precise intervals required in a true Tabata format. The Tread’s speed is controlled by a large dial, making it much easier to quickly change speeds.
The Tread is one of the most comfortable treadmills I’ve ever used, with a springy slat belt that’s easy on the feet.
In addition to treadmill workouts, Peloton is adding strength, stretching and cross-training workouts. Even better, the workouts are available by subscription to a streaming service so that even those who aren’t ready to commit the space or the $2,000 for the Tread can still have access to the workouts.
