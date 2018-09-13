At this point, it’s beginning to seem like it may keep raining forever. In fact, the two-week forecast only shows three sunny days ahead, making it tough for fair-weather runners to get many miles in.
There’s no reason to just be a fair-weather runner, though. As your parents may have pointed out, you’re not made of sugar and won’t melt if you get wet. Wet weather may actually be the best for running; the Pacific Northwest has produced far more than its share of running superstars and powerhouse running programs, so maybe wetter is better.
Bill Bowerman, legendary track coach at the University of Oregon, never took rain as an excuse for skipping a run.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather, just soft people,” he once said.
The most important modifications for running in the rain are to increase visibility, both for seeing and being seen. A hat with a brim goes a long way in keeping water out of your eyes so you can see where you’re going, and wearing bright colors helps drivers to see what’s ahead of them.
Ultrarunner Scott Jurek has run in all sorts of inclement weather, and advises that, while rainy runs can be great training, they’re likely to be slower than normal. Being cautious on slippery roads can add an extra minute per mile, he says. Jurek recommends taking shorter, quicker strides in the rain to reduce the risk of taking a fall.
There are times not to run in the rain, too. Thunderstorms can create dangerous conditions literally in a flash. While it’s fortunately rare, there have been reports of runners who damaged their hearing by wearing headphones near a lightning strike. If a rainstorm turns threatening, it’s time to find shelter in a store or building.
Since a wet run inevitably means having wet shoes, there’s one last step necessary after running in the rain. Remove any insoles from the wet shoes, stuff with wads of newspaper and let them air-dry. They’ll be ready for another run, rain or shine.
