One of the area’s favorite events returns to Galveston on Sept. 30, when the Island Girl Triathlon brings its unique blend of bling, sweat and girl power to Moody Gardens. The all-women triathlon begins with a short swim in the Lazy River at Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach.
“The swimmers start in groups of four or five a few seconds apart, with the faster swimmers in front,” race director Jana Landry explained. “The slower swimmers get in after them, including some women who aren’t that confident of their swimming skills, and those ladies are able to walk or jog the swim course.”
The Lazy River swim is approximately 200 yards.
Once they’re out of the water, the triathletes transition to their bikes to ride from Moody Gardens to Stewart Road. The course, which heads west and then back, is 8 miles long, and is followed by a 2-mile run.
The triathlon is open to women of all ages.
“We have girls as young as eight years old, and lots of mother-daughter pairs doing it together,” Landry said.
The recent flooding on the island has not affected the course.
“The Lazy River is up and running, and the roads and pathways are clean,” Landry said.
For first-time triathletes and other newcomers, Landry will present two transition clinics on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Fit Tri Run, 528 Tremont in Galveston, which will also host packet pick-up.
“We’ll cover a lot of the basics, like where to put your race numbers, and how to rack your bike,” Landry said. “It’s really Triathlon 101.”
Registration is open at islandgirltri.com, and will also be available at packet pickup at Fit Tri Run if space is still available.
“Our capacity is 450, and we’re already at 400, so we’re encouraging everyone to sign up in advance so they won’t be disappointed if they wait too long and the race is full,” Landry said.
While the triathlon is restricted to females, there’s one way for men to take part in the Island Girl event.
“We can always use more volunteers,” Landry said.
