Sunday is Father’s Day, and you could give Dad another necktie ... or you could take him to a 5K race held in his honor. The Dad’s Day 5K, set for Saturday, June 15, in Houston, features distances for children, families and competitive runners.
Although the Dad’s Day 5K is running for the 20th straight year, it has moved to a new location in downtown Houston. The race starts near Sam Houston Park at 1000 Bagby Street and goes onto Allen Parkway, where the various distances all have their turnaround points.
Even though the day is designated for Dad, the kids get first shot at the course, starting their 1K run/walk at 7:45 a.m. The timed 5K begins at 8 p.m., followed by an untimed, relaxed 3K run/walk. The 5K and 3K allow strollers, so dads can bring the youngest members of the family along.
Other family-friendly features of the Dad’s Day 5K include Cox Sports Photos taking a free family photo and children’s activities. Ages 12 and under can participate in the Kids’ 1K, and parents are encouraged to run with smaller participants.
The Dad’s Day 5K benefits TexUS Too, an awareness organization for prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second-most common form of cancer among men, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men. Race proceeds help the organization provide support groups and other services.
The event has a no race-day registration, but online registration is open until 10 a.m. Friday at Dadsday5k.org.
For dads who run, there are always plenty of good gift options. For hot weather running, a new water bottle is always welcome. It’s almost impossible to have too many of them because it’s great to stash a few in the freezer for starting a run with a big block of ice that melts in time to provide cool water.
A sweat-wicking hat is also a good Father’s Day gift. Keeping the sun out of Dad’s face makes for a cooler and more comfortable run, walk or day in the hammock
