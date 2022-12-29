Between frigid weather and busy holiday schedules, many of us have been a little less active lately. This weekend is the perfect time to turn that around, and the state parks in our area are ready to lend a hand by providing opportunities to be on the move in the great outdoors.
Almost all Texas Parks & Wildlife locations participate in a tradition of “First Day” events on Jan. 1 each year that are designed to start off a year of healthy activity. The programs are called “First Day” not only because they take place on the first day of the year, but because organizers hope that Jan. 1 will be the first of many days this year for participants to hike, run on the beach or enjoy water sports.
While most of the First Day events at state parks across Texas focus on hiking, some parks highlight their specialties on Jan. 1. Balmorhea State Park, known for the world’s largest spring-fed pool, starts the year with a dive into the pool, while San Angelo and Dinosaur Valley state parks celebrate the new year with horseback trail rides.
Locally, Galveston Island State Park hosts the earliest First Day event, a sunrise walk on the newly-reopened beach section of the park. The hike begins at 7 a.m. A few hours later, the park hosts a self-paced hike through the coastal prairie on the north side of the park.
West of Galveston County, Brazos Bend State Park kicks off their First Day Hike at 8 a.m. Not too far north of us, Sheldon Lake State Park and Environmental Learning Center offers both a 9 a.m. hike and a First Day Dog Walk.
Galveston Island State Park doesn’t forget its canine friends, either, and holds the Pups in the Park hike a day early 10 a.m. Dec. 31. The dogs will enjoy an outing on the beach, and will remain on leashes of six feet or less.
Admission to all First Day events at the park is included in the parks’ entry fee (for Galveston Island State Park, $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under) and free with an annual State Parks Pass.
