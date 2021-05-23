Rows of empty seats are seen at centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris as Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal warm up for the final match of the French Open on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The 2021 French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row, as organizers said Thursday April 8, 2021, the Grand Slam tournament will be delayed by one week because of surging virus cases in France.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Nadal has won his record 10th French Open title, beating No. 3 Wawrinka in straight sets.
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/AP file photo
MICHEL EULER/AP file photo
Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts up the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
MICHEL EULER/AP file photo
Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Austria’s Dominic Thiem during their semifinal match.
